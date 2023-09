Indian Men's Hockey Team aims to strike Gold at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022

The Indian team will kick off their campaign in the marquee event on 24th September against Uzbekistan







Hangzhou: With determination in their hearts and sticks in their hands, the Indian Men's Hockey Team are all set to embark on their journey to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Having won the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 recently, the Indian team is keen to carry forward this momentum and make their nation proud by bring home the Gold medal.