Fitness in hockey

Aamir Bilal





A field hockey player may be required to run more than five miles in a typical 70-minute game which requires top-level fitness



Thank you very much for your interest and response in the hockey learning series. Many of my hockey friends are urging me to write about styles of plays including different types of defence like press, zone versus man to man, holding the possession, breakaways and counterattacks and some words about set plays. We shall cover all these in the last part of the series.



