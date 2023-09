EYHL Round-up 23rd September, 2023

The action began at Queen’s University Sportsgrounds where Annadale took on Instonians in a Belfast derby and took the lead in the first minute through Spencer Pinion, who converted a penalty corner in the first minute. They went 2-0 up through a penalty corner from Owen McElhinney on 24 minutes. Instonians got one back before half time through a goal from Gavin Lecky from open play.