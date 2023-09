Norza's inspirational message fuels Speedy Tigers' pursuit of glory

By Aida Adilah Mat





Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria made this roaring call when he visited the national men’s hockey team in Hangzhou on Saturday. - Pic courtesy of MHC



HANGZHOU: "Don't be afraid of your rivals."



Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria made this roaring call when he visited the national men's hockey team in Hangzhou on Saturday.