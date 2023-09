Amit Rohidas Exclusive: 'Indian men's hockey team won’t take any opponent lightly'

Indian men's hockey team can directly qualify for the Paris Olympics by winning gold at Asian Games 2023, but one mustn't forget that they failed to do the same in 2018.



PN Vishnu





Amit Rohidas is determined to help Indian hockey team secure direct qualification for 2024 Paris Olympics. PTI



Over the years, Amit Rohidas has established himself as a pivotal man in the backline of the Indian hockey team.