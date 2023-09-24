Top teams in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali



Following are the historical statistics of the top ranked teams participated in the Asian Games







Men's Hockey

Teams AG Played Won Lost Drawn GF GA

PAK. 16-----89-----68-----09-----12---472---64

IND. 16-----88-----69-----12-----08---410---70

KOR. 13-----69-----43-----19-----07---270-102

JAP. 16-----89-----36-----41-----12---272-195

MAS. 16-----89-----47-----31-----11---280-156

BAN. 10-----52-----14-----36-----02--- 68-218



Women's Hockey

Teams AG Played Won Lost Drawn GF GA

KOR. 10-----56-----43-----08-----05---254---45

CHN. 08----46-----31-----11-----04---153---39

JAP. 10-----56-----36-----15-----05---102---59

IND. 10-----56-----30-----22-----04---199---73

MAS. 6-----36-----16-----15-----05--- 36---74