Top teams in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali

Following are the historical statistics of the top ranked teams participated in the Asian Games


Men's Hockey
Teams AG Played Won Lost Drawn GF GA
PAK.     16-----89-----68-----09-----12---472---64
IND.      16-----88-----69-----12-----08---410---70
KOR.     13-----69-----43-----19-----07---270-102
JAP.      16-----89-----36-----41-----12---272-195
MAS.    16-----89-----47-----31-----11---280-156
BAN.     10-----52-----14-----36-----02---  68-218

Women's Hockey
Teams AG Played Won Lost Drawn GF GA
KOR.     10-----56-----43-----08-----05---254---45
CHN.     08----46-----31-----11-----04---153---39
JAP.      10-----56-----36-----15-----05---102---59
IND.      10-----56-----30-----22-----04---199---73
MAS.      6-----36-----16-----15-----05---   36---74