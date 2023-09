India beat Uzbekistan 16-0 in opener

Lalit Upadhyay, Varun Kumar and Mandeep Singh scored hat-tricks in the Indian men’s hockey team’s win in Pool A. India will play Singapore next on Tuesday.



By Ronald Chettiar





India vs Uzbekistan men's hockey match, Asian Games 2023 (Hockey India)



The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Uzbekistan 16-0 in its opening Asian Games 2023 Pool A match at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China, on Sunday.