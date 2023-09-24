Indian Men's Hockey Team begins Asian Games campaign with dominant 16-0 win over Uzbekistan

Varun Kumar, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Shamsher Singh, and Sanjay scored goals for India in the match







Hangzhou: Indian Men's Hockey Team on Sunday started their campaign at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 with a massive 16-0 win over Uzbekistan in Pool A match. Varun Kumar (12', 36', 50', 52') scored four goals, while Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (7', 24', 53'), and Mandeep Singh (18', 27', 28') scored hat-tricks each. Sukhjeet Singh (37', 42') scored a brace, while Abhishek (17'), Amit Rohidas (38'), Shamsher Singh (43'), and Sanjay (57') scored a goal each for India.



