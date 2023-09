Speedy Tigers thump Thailand in opener



By By Syafiq Aznan





Malaysian players (yellow) celebrate scoring against Thailand in an Asian Games Group B match in Hangzhou today. -Pic courtesy of OCM



HANGZHOU: A running change of players by hockey coach A. Arul Selvaraj did not disrupt his team's rhythm as Malaysia hammered Thailand 9-0 in their Group B opener at the Asian Games on Sunday.