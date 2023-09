Asian Games Records



By Tariq Ali



Indian men's hockey team scored 16-0 against Uzbekistan. India was 7-0 at the half time. For the Indian team Varun Kumar (4), Lalit Upadhayay (3) and Mandeep Singh (3) scored hat tricks on the opening day in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium Hangzhou, 2023.







The Scores of the day 24 September 2023

Group A

India 16-0 Uzbekistan (Varun Kumar 4, Lalit Upadhayay 3, Mandeep Singh 3)



Japan 7-2 Bangladesh (Shota Yamada 2)



Pakistan 11-0 Singapore ( Arbaz Ahmad 3, Liaqat Arshad 3)



Group B

Malaysia 9-0 Thailand (Abu Kamal 2, Aiman Rozemi 2, Muhammad Aminuddin 2)



South Korea 10-0 Indonesia (Jang Jong-Hyun 4)



China 3-2 Oman (Gai Jeisheng 2)



The Highest Scores of the Match in men's hockey in the Asian Games



India 26-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta, 2018

India 20-0 Sri Lanka, Jakarta, 2018

Pakistan 17-0 Bangladesh, Bangkok, 1978

India 17-0 Indonesia, Jakarta, 2018

Pakistan 16-0 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018

India 16-0 Uzbekistan, Hangzhou, 2023

Malaysia 16-2 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018



Following is the list of the Highest Scores of the Match for men's hockey team of India



India 26-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta, 2018 (Asian Games)

India 24-1 United States, Los Angeles, 1932 (Olympic Games)

India 21-0 Nepal, Dhaka, 2010 (South Asian Games)

India 21-1 United States, Philadelphia, 1932 (Tour Match)

India 21-0 Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 1935 (Tour Match)

India 21-0 Ceylon, Colombo, 1935, (Tour Match)

India 20-0 Ceylon, Colombo, 1932 (Tour Match)

India 20-0 Sri Lanka, Chennai, 2007 (Asia Cup)

India 20-0 Sri Lanka, Jakarta, 2018 (Asian Games)

India 18-0 Tanzania, Moscow, 1980 (Olympic Games)

India 18-1 Mexico, Santiago, 2008 (Olympic Qualifiers)

India 18-0 Nepal, Madras, 1995 (South Asian Federation Games)

India 17-0 Indonesia, Jakarta, 2018 (Asian Games)

India 16-0 United States, Melbourne, 1956 (Olympic Games)

India 16-0 Thailand, Chennai, 2007 (Asia Cup)

India 16-0 Fiji, New Delhi, 2012-13 (World League, Round 2)

India 16-0 Uzbekistan, Hangzhou, 2023 (Asian Games 2022)