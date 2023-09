Indiana field hockey splits weekend as conference play accelerates

By Matt Rudella





Junior defender Yip Van Wonderen takes the ball down the field against James Madison University on Sept. 24, 2023, at Deborah Tobias Field in Bloomington. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday at home against Michigan. Olivia Bianco



The Hoosiers played two games this weekend, losing the first to Michigan State on Friday but bouncing back with a victory over James Madison University on Sunday.