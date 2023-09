No. 2 UNC field hockey uses two-minute trick to earn wins over WFU and App State

By Caroline Wills





UNC freshman midfielder/forward Sanne Hak (5) makes a crucial pass in the Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 game against App State. UNC won with a score of 6-1. Photo by Grace Richards / The Daily Tar Heel



Every time the No. 2 North Carolina field hockey team puts the ball in the back of the cage, head coach Erin Matson said it's a tradition to put up two fingers.