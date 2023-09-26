Manpreet most capped, Pakistan least experienced among the top contenders





Some interesting facts emerge on the team composition of Hangzhou teams who are in search of the Asian supremacy. However, numbers do not support every team’s preparedness and competition worthiness. Top teams, for an instant, except Pakistan of course, rely on continuity of players. Other teams have almost raw teams. India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea teams have 6-8 players who played in the Jakarta edition four years ago. However, Pakistan’s captain Umar Bhutta is the loner in the team from the one that did duty at Jakarta. May be they believe in fresh legs, while other top contenders lay their hopes on continuity for consistent results.



