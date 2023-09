Indian men's hockey team pummels Singapore 16-1 in 2nd outing

Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Varun Kumar scored goals for India in the match.





Indian men's hockey team on Tuesday picked up its second consecutive victory at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, defeating Singapore 16-1 in a Pool A match.