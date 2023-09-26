Harmanpreet, Mandeep hat-tricks see India men's hockey team thump Singapore 16-1

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (24th, 39th, 40th, 42nd) led from the front, scoring as many as four goals in what was yet another clinical effort from the Indians.





Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team continued their dominant run in the ongoing 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, with a 16-1 win over Singapore on Tuesday.



