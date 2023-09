Harmanpreet Singh scores four as India beat Singapore 16-1

Mandeep Singh also scored a hat-trick in Hangzhou. The Indian men’s hockey team will play defending champions Japan next on Thursday.



By Ronald Chettiar





India vs Singapore hockey, Asian Games 2023 (Hockey India)



The Indian men’s hockey team beat Singapore 16-1 in its second Asian Games 2023 Pool A match at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China, on Tuesday.