Relentless Indian Men's Hockey Team continues winning run in Hangzhou; beats Singapore 16-1

Hangzhou: Indian Men's Hockey Team on Tuesday picked up their second consecutive victory at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, defeating Singapore 16-1 in Pool A match. In the match, Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Abhishek, who was named in the starting XI, also completed his 50 International Caps. India Captain Harmanpreet Singh (24', 39', 40', 42') scored four goals, while Mandeep Singh (12', 30', 51') scored a hat-trick. Abhishek (51', 52'), and Varun Kumar (55', 55') scored a brace each, while Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (16'), Gurjant Singh (22'), Vivek Sagar Prasad (23'), Manpreet Singh (37'), and Shamsher Singh (38'), also scored a goal each for India. Zaki Zulkarnain (53') scored the sole goal for Singapore.



