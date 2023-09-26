Asian Games Women's Records

By Tariq Ali



China women's hockey team trounced Indonesia by a record margin 20-0 in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Hangzhou. For the Chinese team Gu Bingfeng scored 4 goals, Jiaqi Zhong and Ying Zhang each scored a hat trick.







Following is the list of the Highest Scores of the Match in the women's hockey in the Asian Games



India 22-0 Hong Kong, New Delhi, 1982

South Korea 21-0 Hong Kong, Seoul, 1986

India 21-0 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018

China 20-0 Indonesia, Hangzhou, 2023



The Highest Scores of the Match for Chinese Women's Hockey team



China 20-0 Indonesia, Hangzhou, 2023 (Asian Games 2022)

China 15-0 Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 2007 (Asia Cup)

China 15-0 Thailand, Hong Kong, 2007 (Asia Cup)

China 15-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta, 2018 (Asian Games)

China 13-0 Thailand, Hiroshima, 1993 (Asia Cup)

China 13-0 Singapore, Bangkok, 2009 (Asia Cup)

China 13-0 Thailand, Guangzhou, 2010 (Asian Games)

China 11-0 Malaysia, New Delhi, 1999 (Asia Cup)

China 11-0 Zimbabwe, Harare, 1997 (World Cup Qualifiers)