Malaysian Tigress's turn to roar in Asian Games

By Aida Adilah Mat





The Malaysian women's hockey team “imposed” their presence in the Asian Games by whipping Hong Kong 8-0 in a Group A match today. -Pic courtesy of Malaysian Hockey Confederation



