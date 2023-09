Hockey India mourns the passing of distinguished Technical Delegate Harkirat Singh Sokhi

Harkirat Singh Sokhi was honoured with the prestigious Hockey India President Award for Technical Official of the Year 2021







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday mourned the passing of Technical Delegate and former FIH International Umpire, Harkirat Singh Sokhi, a stalwart in the world of hockey officiating and a revered figure in the Indian hockey community. Harkirat Singh Sokhi, who began his illustrious journey in hockey officiating in 1996, died today in Asansol, West Bengal.