Day 3 Results: 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2023





New Delhi: The third day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2023 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, saw Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Bengal register victories in their respective matches in the Sub Junior Women’s category, while Hockey Association of Odisha, Assam Hockey, and Hockey Jharkhand emerged victorious in their respective games in the Sub Junior Men’s category.