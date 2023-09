Field hockey splits weekend games against Columbia and Northwestern

Evelyn Walsh





Sophomore defender Ava Dempsey celebrating the game-winning goal against Columbia on Friday evening. Courtesy of @TigerFH/Twitter



The Princeton field hockey team (3–5 overall, 1–0 Ivy League) started their weekend games with an Ivy League opener on Friday against the Columbia Lions (3–5, 0–2) and ended with a loss to the No. 3 Northwestern Wildcats (9–1, 2–0 Big 10) on Sunday in Illinois. After both games, the Tigers are now ranked No. 16 nationally by the NCAA.