Junior High Performance Staff Appoints U-16 & U-18 USWNT Head Coaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following review of all applications, USA Field Hockey’s women’s Junior High Performance (JHP) staff is pleased to appoint the head coaches of both the U.S. U-16 and U-18 Women’s National Teams. Leading the U-16 squad will be Tamara Durante and at the helm of the U-18 team will be Mark Egner.