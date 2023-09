Hockey Ireland Announces National Performance Pathway Training Panels





Dublin, Sept 26: Hockey Ireland is pleased to announce the initial training panels for its National Performance Pathway for the upcoming season for the following teams: U21 Men (Breakthrough), U21 Women (Breakthrough), U18 Women (Accelerate) and U16 Women (Rise). Training panels for U18 Men (Accelerate) and U16 Men (Rise) will be announced Tuesday October 3 (Evening).