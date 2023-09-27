For Vandana Katariya, hockey isn't a sport, it's a gamechanger in life

Shamya Dasgupta





Vandana Katariya's success will be, as it has been so far in her career, a validation of her life choices. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



There are several reasons why Vandana Katariya is important to India's hockey chances at the Asian Games, and also why the tournament is important to her. The first is obvious: Even at 31, she has the goalscoring nous and record that the team is short of, especially in Rani Rampal's absence. She has played more matches and scored more goals than anybody in the squad, and her form becomes crucial if India want to win the gold medal and qualify for the Paris Olympics.



