Can the most experienced Indian women do it for once?

K ARUMUGAM







There are only seven players here who have 200 or more caps. It includes five from India. Not only that. Savita’s team is far ahead of others in terms of collective caps too. India has collective caps of 2143, which is not only more than combined tally of six teams, but also head and shoulders above the top contenders China (1538), reigning champions Japan (1008), South Korea (992) and Malaysia still way behind the rest with 847.