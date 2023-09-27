Deep Grace Ekka Exclusive: 'Indian women's hockey team is going to Asian Games with only one aim, to win gold'

Ahead of the Asian Games 2023, Firstpost caught up with India's vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka, who spoke about women's hockey team's preparation for the tournament, gold medal chances and the competition from other teams.



Ujwal Singh





A defender and penalty corner specialist, Deep Grace Ekka is also India's vice-captain. Image: Hockey India



Going into the Asian Games 2023, the goal and the expectation for the Indian women’s hockey team is crystal clear — a gold medal. Being the highest-ranked team in the women’s event, anything less than gold would be seen as a failure. Also, a gold at Hangzhou 2022 doesn’t only guarantee glory but also a direct ticket to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.



