Indian Women’s Hockey Team looking to bring home the Gold at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022

The Indian team will begin their campaign against Singapore on 27th September







Hangzhou: The Indian Women's Hockey Team will begin their quest to win the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou on 27th September with their opening match against Singapore. Having won the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, the team is optimistic about their chances and is looking forward to the challenge they will face from the other teams.