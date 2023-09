India beat Singapore 13-0 to start Hangzhou campaign on a high

Sangita Kumari notched up a hat-trick for the Indian women’s hockey team. India will play Malaysia next on Friday.



By Ronald Chettiar





India vs Singapore women's hockey, Asian Games 2023 (Hockey India)



The Indian women's hockey team opened its Asian Games 2023 campaign with a 13-0 win over Singapore in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China on Wednesday.