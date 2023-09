Indian Women's Hockey Team kicks off their Asian Games campaign with a commanding 13-0 victory against Singapore

Udita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Deepika, Navneet Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Neha, Sangita Kumari, Salima Tete, Monika, and Vandana Katariya scored goals for India







Hangzhou: Indian Women’s Hockey Team opened their 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 campaign in style by defeating Singapore 13-0 in a Pool A match on Wednesday. Udita (6’), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (8’), Deepika (11’), Navneet Kaur (14’, 14’), Deep Grace Ekka (17’), Neha (19’), Sangita Kumari (23’, 47’, 53’), Salima Tete (35’), Monika (52’) and Vandana Katariya (56’) were the goal scorers for India.