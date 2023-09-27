Asian Games men's hockey records

By Tariq Ali



Jang Jong-Hyun of South Korea men's hockey team scored four goals in a match played between South Korea and Thailand. South Korea defeated Thailand by 10-0. In the previous match against Indonesia South Korea defeated Indonesia by the same margin, in this match Jang Jong-Hyun also scored 4 goals.







Jang Jong-Hyun of South Korea with 8 goals is now the leading goal scorer in the Men's Hockey event in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.



Jang Jong-Hyun achieved a significant distinction of scoring 50 goals in the Asian Games. A landmark was never achieved in any competition.



Following is the details of Jang Jong-Hyun records in the Asian Games.



Asian Games Year Goals

Doha. 2006. 15

Guangzhou. 2010. 5

Incheon. 2014. 9

Jakarta. 2018. 15

Hangzhou. 2022. 8*

__________________________

Total. 52*

__________________________

* Asian Games 2022 is in progress.



Following is the list of the players who scored 40 or more goals in a competition



52* goals Jang Jong-Hyun (South Korea) in Asian Games

48 goals Taeke Taekema (Netherlands) in FIH Champions Trophy

45 goals Sohail Abbas (Pakistan) in Azlan Shah Cup

43 goals Teun de Nooijer (Netherlands) in FIH Champions Trophy

41 goals Sohail Abbas (Pakistan) in FIH Champions Trophy

41 goals Taeke Taekema (Netherlands) in EuroHockey Nations Championships

40 goals Jorge Lombi (Argentina) in Pan America Games

39 goals Dhayan Chand (India) in Olympic Games