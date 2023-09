Malaysia’s super star Razie Rahim may hang boot after Asiad but continue if Paris beckoned

K ARUMUGAM





Razie Rahim is on his fifth Asian Games, still Gold eludes



The Malaysians here are upbeat. They are sure they are top contenders here as in 2010 and 2018, last two recent times when they played the Asian Games final. That they failed on both occasions to clinch the gold did not dampen their spirit, and wants to seal a place for the eluding Olympic berth.