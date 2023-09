Speedy Tigers embracing the 'Malaysian Way' at the Asian Games

By Syafiq Aznan





National hockey players celebrate after scoring against Oman at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou. -NSTP/ASYRAF HAMZAH



HANGZHOU: The national men's hockey squad doesn't need to 'freak out' when thinking about their opponents; instead, they should simply embrace the Malaysian Way.