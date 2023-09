Arul smiling for a different reason in Hangzhou

By Syafiq Aznan





National hockey players celebrate after thrashing Oman 11-1 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou. -NSTP/ASYRAF HAMZAH



HANGZHOU: Coach A. Arul Selvaraj was smiling from ear-to-ear, and it was not so much because of the whooping 11-1 scoreline against Oman in an Asiad hockey match today.