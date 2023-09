Pakistan hockey team beat Bangladesh to secure second victory in Asian Games





LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team on Tuesday beat Bangladesh to record their second victory in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 being held in Hangzhou, China. Taking on Bangladesh in their second pool match, the Green Shirts were put on the back foot as Bangladesh capitalising on a penalty corner, secured an early lead at the 19-minute mark. Pakistan levelled the score 1-1 courtesy of Afraz who laid the foundation of Pakistan’s 5-2 victory over Bangladesh.