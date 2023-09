Argentine star brings ‘contagious’ energy to St. Joe’s field hockey squad

by Mia Messina





Senior Manu Ghigliotti takes a penalty shot, Sept. 15 against VCU,. PHOTO: MADELINE WILLIAMS ’26 /THE HAWK



Manu Ghigliotti was getting ready to take the field for her postgame ritual, practicing shots on goal to clear her mind, following St. Joe’s 6-1 field hockey win over previously undefeated Yale Sept. 3.