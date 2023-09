Preview: Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s dominant start sets the stage for thrilling clash against Malaysia in Hangzhou

India defeated Singapore 13-0 in their opening game of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022







Hangzhou: In a highly anticipated clash at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is set to take on Malaysia in their second Pool A match on Friday. With both teams coming off resounding victories in their opening fixtures, the stage is set for an intense battle on the field.