Preview: Indian Men's Hockey Team prepares to challenge defending Champions Japan in Hangzhou

Hangzhou: The Indian Men's Hockey Team has been on a stellar run at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, having won their first two games with big margins. India defeated Uzbekistan 16-0 in their opening Pool A contest last week, and on Tuesday the side led by Harmanpreet Singh picked up their second consecutive victory, defeating Singapore 16-1.