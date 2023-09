Asian Games women's hockey high score records

By Tariq Ali



Indian women's hockey team start their Asian Games campaign with a magnificent performance against Singapore. India defeated Singapore by 13-0. They were 8-0 at the half time. For the Indian team Sangeeta Kumari scored a brilliant hat trick in the 19th Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou.







The Highest Scores for Indian women's hockey team in Asian Games



India 22-0 Hong Kong, New Delhi, 1982

India 21-0 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018

India 13-0 Thailand, Bangkok, 1998

India 13-0 Thailand, Guangzhou, 2010

India 13-0 Singapore, Hangzhou, 2023



The Highest Scores for Indian women's hockey team in the major international events:



India 24-0 Nepal, Guwahati 2016 South Asian Games

India 22-0 Hong Kong, New Delhi 2022 Asian Games

India 21-0 Kazakhstan, Jakarta 2018 Asian Games

India 16-0 Singapore, Hong Kong 2007 Asia Cup

India 16-0 Thailand, Hong Kong 2007 Asia Cup

India 15-0 Hong Kong, Hong Kong 1970 Test Match

India 15-0 Thailand, Bangkok 2009 Asia Cup

India 14-0 Trinidad and Tobago, Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

India 13-0 Thailand, Bangkok 1998 Asian Games

India 13-0 Indonesia, Bangkok 2009 Asia Cup

India 13-0 Singapore, Bangkok 2009 Asia Cup

India 13-0 Thailand, Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games

India 13-0 Hong Hong, Kuala Lumpur 2013 Asia Cup

India 13-0 Ghana, New Delhi 2015 Hockey World League Round 2

India 13-0 Thailand, Donghae 2021 Asian Champions Trophy

India 13-0 Singapore, Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games 2022

India 12-0 Hong Kong, Hong Kong 1970 Test Match

India 12-0 China, Bangkok 1998 Asian Games

India 12-1 Sri Lanka, Guwahati 2016 South Asian Games