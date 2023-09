South Africa's Border hockey embarks on fight to remain in A-section next yearBy

Tammy Fray





NEW HEIGHTS: The Border U13A girls’ hockey team celebrates after their excellent performance at this year’s interprovincial tournament. Picture: SUPPLIED



This season has been exceptional for Border hockey with the promotion of teams to the interprovincial tournament (IPT) A-section for 2024 but staying there will be a challenge, as problems with failing infrastructure and dwindling financial support continue.