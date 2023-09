Day 9 Results: 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2023 (Finals) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh





Gwalior: SAI BAL and SAI Shakti qualified for the Final of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2023 (Finals) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, after winning their respective Semi-Final games on Thursday. Meanwhile, HAR Hockey Academy and HIM Academy won their respective 5/8th place play-off matches.