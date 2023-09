No. 8 Maryland field hockey falls to No. 6 Rutgers, 3-2, in penalty shootout

No. 8 Maryland field hockey seemed positioned to win the marathon at No. 6 Rutgers. After regulation and two overtime periods, the Terps found themselves up one after the first round of a penalty shootout.