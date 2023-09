No. 8 Maryland field hockey trumped by No. 6 Rutgers in shootout, 3-2

Holliday Woodard





Missy Meharg during Maryland field hockey’s 3-2 loss to Princeton on Sept. 14, 2023. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback)



Nathalie Fiechter stepped up for her penalty stroke as Maryland field hockey’s final chance. With Rutgers up by two strokes, the Terps needed a score to continue the shootout.