Two months to go: Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team preparations up and running for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023

The prestigious tournament is scheduled to be held from 29th November to 10th December 2023







New Delhi: With two months to go for the highly-anticipated FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, preparations are in top gear for the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team as they look to lift the coveted trophy. The FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 will be held in Santiago, Chile, from 29th November to 10th December 2023. A total of 16 teams will be participating in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023.



