Indian Men's Hockey Team picks solid 4-2 win over defending Champions Japan in Hangzhou

Abhishek, Mandeep Singh and Amit Rohidas scored goals for India in the match







Hangzhou: The Indian Men's Hockey Team on Thursday continued their winning run at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, defeating the 2018 Asian Games Gold medalist Japan 4-2 in their third Pool A match. Abhishek (13', 48'), Mandeep Singh (24'), and Amit Rohidas (34') scored the goals for India to help their side get an important victory. Genki Mitani (57'), and Ryosei Kato (60') scored the goals for Japan.