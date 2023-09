Pakistan recorded the highest score in the Asian Games

By Tariq Ali



Pakistan scored the highest score in the men's hockey in the Asian Games. Pakistan 18-2 Uzbekistan at Gongshu Canal Sports Park field hockey field, Hangzhou in the 19th Asian Games 2022. Pakistan was 11-1 at the half time. For the Pakistani team Arbaz Ahmad scored 5 goals, Abdul Rana (3) and Afraz (3) also scored hat tricks in the match.







The previous highest scores for Pakistan in the Asian Games 17-0 against Bangladesh, Bangkok, 1978. In this match Shahnaz Sheikh (who is now the coach of the team), scored 7 goals.



The Highest Scores of the Match for Pakistan are as follows:



Pakistan 22-0 Nepal Guwahati 2016 South Asian Federation Games

Pakistan 20-0 Thailand Hiroshima 1993 Asia Cup

Pakistan 19-0 Nepal Dhaka 2010 South Asian Federation Games

Pakistan 18-2 Uzbekistan Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

Pakistan 17-0 Bangladesh Bangkok 1978 Asian Games

Pakistan 16-1 Iran Dhaka 1985 Asia Cup

Pakistan 16-0 Kazakhstan Jakarta 2018 Asian Games

Pakistan 15-0 Sri Lanka Kuala Lumpur 1999 Asia Cup

Pakistan 14-0 Sri Lanka Tehran 1974 Asian Games

Pakistan 14-0 Sri Lanka Karachi 1982 Asia Cup

Pakistan 14-0 Hong Kong Beijing 1990 Asian Games

Pakistan 14-0 Sri Lanka Incheon 2014 Asian Games

Pakistan 13-0 Thailand Bangkok 1966 Asian Games

Pakistan 13-0 Iran Tehran 1974 Asian Games

Pakistan 13-0 Chinese Taipei Ipoh 2013 Asia Cup

Pakistan 13-0 Indonesia Jakarta 2022 Asia Cup

Pakistan 12-0 Oman Seoul 1986 Asian Games

Pakistan 12-0 Hong Kong 2010 Asian Games

Pakistan 12-1 Japan New Delhi 1982 Asian Games



In the match played between Pakistan and Uzbekistan ended with the score 18-2, Arbaz Ahmad scored 5 goals.



Following is the list of players who scored 5 or more Individual Goals in a Match in the Asian Games



7 goals - Shahnaz Sheikh Pakistan v Bangladesh Bangkok 1978

7 goals - Jang Jong-Hyun South Korea v Bangladesh Doha 2006

6 goals - Abdul Waheed Khan Pakistan v Indonesia Bangkok 1966

6 goals - Abdul Rasheed Jr. Pakistan v Iran Tehran 1974

6 goals - Mohammad Shahid India v Thailand Seoul 1986

6 goals - Takahiko Yamabori Japan v Hong Kong Doha 2006

6 goals - Takahiko Yamabori Japan v Oman Guangzhou 2010

6 goals - Akashdeep Singh India v Sri Lanka Jakarta 2018

5 goals - Munir Dar Pakistan v South Korea Tokyo 1958

5 goals - Abdul Waheed Khan Pakistan v Ceylon Jakarta 1962

5 goals - Harcharan Singh India v Iran Tehran 1974

5 goals - V.R.Raghunath India v Chinese Taipei Doha 2006

5 goals - Razie Rahim Malaysia v Kazakhstan Jakarta 2018

5 goals - Arbaz Ahmad Pakistan v Uzbekistan Hangzhou 2023