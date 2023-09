Day 10 Results: SAI Shakti crowned Champions of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2023 (Finals) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior: In the final day of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2023 (Finals) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, SAI Shakti defeated SAI BAL by 2-0 to be crowned Champions of the competition. In another fixture, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, 3-1, to finish third in the competition.