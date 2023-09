Indian Women’s Hockey Team gear up for epic showdown against Korea in pivotal 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 clash

India and Korea are unbeaten so far in the competition







Hangzhou: As the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 progresses, the Indian Women's Team are set to face a formidable challenge in their third match, this time against a spirited Korean side. With impressive victories in their first two matches, India will be looking to maintain their winning streak, while Korea are eager to continue their dominant run in the tournament.