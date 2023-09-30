India-Pak: Experience Vs Exuberance today at Hangzhou

K ARUMUGAM







Traditional rivals India and Pak – both with all win record here – will clash today in what can be categorized as a prestigious fight. India’s morale is up here with the stupendous stuff they dished out the other day against the defending champions Japan (4-2). Where as, despite being the most inexperienced here among the past Asian Games medallist teams (India, Mal, Japan, South Korea), Pakistan can be proud of three wins they put up here, scoring as many as 34 goals while conceding, much like India, a mere 3.



