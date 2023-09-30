Japanese men's and women's teams scored high scores

By Tariq Ali



Japanese men's and women's hockey teams scored their highest scores in the Asian Games.







Japanese men's hockey team defeated Singapore by 14-0 (half time 7-0) in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park field hockey field, Hangzhou, 2023. For the Japanese team Ryoma Ooka and Ryosei Kato scored hat tricks.



The Highest Scores for Japanese men's hockey team in the Asian Games

Japan 14-0 Singapore, Hangzhou 2023

Japan 13-0 Singapore, Incheon 2014

Japan 13-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta 2018

Japan 13-1 Oman Guangzhou 2010

Japan 12-1 Hong Kong Doha 2006

Japan 11-0 Sri Lanka, Jakarta, 2018

Japan 10-0 Thailand, Seoul 1986

Japan 10-1 Uzbekistan, Jakarta, 2018



Japanese women's hockey team scored 14-0 (half time 7-0) against Thailand in the 19th Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou 2023. For the Japanese team Kaboyakawa Shiho scored four goals.



The Highest Scores for Japanese women's hockey team in the Asian Games

Japan 14-0 Thailand, Hangzhou 2023

Japan 14-0 Hong Kong, Incheon 2014

Japan 12-0 Chinese Taipei, Doha 2006

Japan 11-0 Hong Kong, New Delhi 1982

Japan 11-0 Chinese Taipei, Jakarta 2018